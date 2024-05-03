Qatar Free Zones Authority Highlights Electric Vehicles In Logistics

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZs) participated in the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB), that took place from April 30th to May 2nd, 2024, in Doha. Hosted by the Ministry of Transport, AEMOB is set to be the premier platform in the Middle East focused on the future of autonomous e-mobility. QFZ is also the Silver Sponsor of the forum

In line with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which prioritise increased investment in public transport projects and sustainable infrastructure, hosting this forum supported the development of an integrated multi-modal transport system offering reliable, safe, and environmentally friendly services.

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), Sheikh Mohammed H F Al Thani, commented:“We are glad for QFZ's participation in the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, where we showcased our cutting-edge developments in logistics automation. QFZ is well-known for its role in economic diversification in Qatar in line with pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, and has been a central driver in the development of state-of-the-art facilities and regulatory frameworks that support the seamless integration of advanced mobility into the logistics sector. QFZ's participation was an excellent opportunity for industry leaders to learn how the free zones in Qatar are empowering businesses and enhancing efficiency by addressing the evolving needs of the global e-mobility landscape.”

As part of QFZ's participation in the Forum, Bader Al Saai, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations, represented QFZ as a panelist. Al Saai engaged in a discussion about the challenges of the integration of driverless transportation and electric vehicles into logistics systems and reflecting on QFZ's role in shaping the future of advanced mobility and autonomous logistics, in Qatar and the region.

In addition to the panel discussion, QFZ hosted a booth showcasing its commitment to innovation and sustainability and highlighting its role in developing the advanced mobility sector.

Booth visitors explored various infrastructure projects and initiatives, including the deployment of electric vehicles and providing the perfect base to test autonomous vehicles; all of which are significantly contributing to reducing carbon emissions and support Qatar's national e-mobility ambitions.

The booth served as a platform for engaging discussions and networking, offering a glimpse into the future of logistics and mobility solutions.

QFZ's active participation in the AEMOB Forum showcased its commitment to pioneering the field of advanced mobility, not only highlighting Qatar's free zones role in the ongoing evolution of the sector but also its position as a central hub for innovation, this is in addition to the growing development which the mobility industries cluster in the free zones is witnessing. Leveraging its advanced infrastructure and strategic collaboration with leading technology providers, QFZ offers a supportive environment for the development and scaling of mobility technologies. Such an ecosystem promotes not just local but also regional advancements in transportation and mobility solutions.

The free zones in Qatar are distinguished by their robust logistics network, featuring connections to the awards-winning Hamad International Airport and Hamad Port. This extensive logistics infrastructure enables QFZ to serve as a vital gateway for business throughout the Middle East and beyond. The integration of these capabilities with innovative and sustainable practices has established Qatar's free zones as crucial for global logistics players. This strategic positioning not only enhances the efficiency of supply chains but also opens several opportunities across diverse sectors, including autonomous mobility.