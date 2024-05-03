Price Of Azerbaijani Oil Drops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 2, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil stoodat $85.96 per barrel, down $0.67 from the previous indication, inthe Italian port of Augusta, Azernews reports,citing the source from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.62 (to $84.44per barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $67.31 per barrel, which is $0.77less than the previous price.
In total, a barrel of North Sea Dated Brent oil yielded on May 2was priced at $83.93, down $0.99 from the prior week.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 3.
MENAFN03052024000195011045ID1108169525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.