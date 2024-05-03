Price Of Azerbaijani Oil Drops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 2, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil stoodat $85.96 per barrel, down $0.67 from the previous indication, inthe Italian port of Augusta, Azernews reports,citing the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.62 (to $84.44per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.31 per barrel, which is $0.77less than the previous price.

In total, a barrel of North Sea Dated Brent oil yielded on May 2was priced at $83.93, down $0.99 from the prior week.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 3.