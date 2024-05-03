Naseem Employees Donate One-Day Salary To Baby Malkha Rouhi Treatment Relief Fund

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Naseem Healthcare employees donated one-day salary to baby Malkha Rouhi's treatment relief fund, initiated by Qatar Charity. This initiative underscores Naseem Family's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

At the heart of this campaign lies the story of Malkha Rouhi, a precious child battling against the odds. As a socially responsible organization, the employees too believe that even small actions can create monumental change. It is with this conviction that Naseem employees contributed their one-day wage towards this noble cause.

Mohammed Miandad VP, Managing Director of Naseem Healthcare and CMD 33 Holdings, expressed gratitude and appreciation towards his teammates, for their dedication to driving meaningful change:“Our ethos at Naseem Family is rooted in compassion and empathy. We understand the profound impact that collective action can have, and that's why our team is rallying to join hands in supporting Malkha Rouhi. I feel extremely grateful and content that our team is aligned to our vision and plays a vital role in transforming lives and spreading hope.”