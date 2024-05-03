Lagaan to Kai Po Che: 7 films on cricket to watch this IPL season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From the adrenaline rush on the pitch to the fervent emotions off it, Bollywood has spun tales of cricket that resonate deeply. Whether it's the underdog triumph in 'Lagaan' or the untold journey of a cricketing legend in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' these films encapsulate the passion, drama, and spirit of India's favorite sport

From 'Lagaan' to 'Kai Po Che!', Bollywood's canvas has painted the fervor and drama of cricket, capturing triumphs, struggles, and the spirit of the game

This iconic film is set in the Victorian period and revolves around a small village challenging the British to a cricket match to avoid paying exorbitant taxes (lagaan)

Iqbal tells the story of a deaf and mute boy with a passion for cricket. Despite facing numerous challenges, he dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team

Jannat is a crime romance film that revolves around cricket betting and match-fixing

Although not entirely centered on cricket, this film directed by Rajesh Mapuskar revolves around a father's efforts to fulfill his son's dream of attending a cricket camp

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this biographical sports film chronicles the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Directed by Tony D'Souza, 'Azhar' is a biographical sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, "Kai Po Che!" is a coming-of-age drama set against the backdrop of the Gujarat earthquake