Distressed Britney Spears Walks Out Of Hotel Topless, Holds Pillow After Fight With Beau Paul Richard Soliz

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Britney Spears allegedly got into a violent altercation with her on-and-off lover, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, prompting paramedics to arrive, according to several foreign media sources. Several photographs of Britney, 42, being hauled out of the hotel have surfaced on social media, raising concerns about the singer.

Britney appears topless and frightened in the photos, holding a white pillow to her breast while surrounded by security. According to some sources, she suffered a mental collapse following the vicious confrontation with Paul.

However, Britney

has

labelled the allegations as

"fake news"

on her

own

Instagram account.



Also Read:

Ab de Villiers Mauritian Escape: 10 romantic photos with Danielle de Villiers on spring getaway

The singer wrote:

“Just to let people know the news is fake...

I would like respect at this

time

for

people

to

understand I am getting stronger

everyday!!!

Truth sucks

so

can someone

teach me how to lie???

Goddesses out there,

I'm

reaching my higher power

and

furthermore,

I hope you guys are too!!!

I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS: I need an espresso!!! PSS: Not sure why I feel the need to share this...

I guess

I'm

just a girl

and

I'm

on my period

so

I'm

b*tchy...

s–t!!!”

(sic) She further clarified that she had twisted her ankle last night

and

paramedics showed up at her door

“illegally”.

“They never came

in

my room, but I felt completely harassed.

I'm

moving to Boston. Peace,”

she completed her post.

Also Read:

Smita Jaykar reveals SHOCKING details about Aishwarya-Salman love days

Meanwhile,

TMZ was told

that Britney was shouting and

"out of control"

in the corridor of her room, and other guests believed she was having a

"mental breakdown,"

so

paramedics were dispatched.

An LAPD fire department spokeswoman told Page Six that the ambulance was dispatched to the LA hotel at midnight on Thursday.



“We received a 911 call reporting an adult

female,

who had

been injured,”

the LAFD rep said.

“The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.” A source informed the publication that Britney left the hotel with her security and is

"home now and safe."



