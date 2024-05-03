Distressed Britney Spears Walks Out Of Hotel Topless, Holds Pillow After Fight With Beau Paul Richard Soliz

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Britney Spears allegedly got into a violent altercation with her on-and-off lover, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, prompting paramedics to arrive, according to several foreign media sources. Several photographs of Britney, 42, being hauled out of the hotel have surfaced on social media, raising concerns about the singer.
Britney appears topless and frightened in the photos, holding a white pillow to her breast while surrounded by security. According to some sources, she suffered a mental collapse following the vicious confrontation with Paul.
However, Britney
has
labelled the allegations as
"fake news"
on her
own
Instagram account.
The singer wrote:
“Just to let people know the news is fake...
I would like respect at this
time
for
people
to
understand I am getting stronger
everyday!!!
Truth sucks
so
can someone
teach me how to lie???
Goddesses out there,
I'm
reaching my higher power
and
furthermore,
I hope you guys are too!!!
I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS: I need an espresso!!! PSS: Not sure why I feel the need to share this...
I guess
I'm
just a girl
and
I'm
on my period
so
I'm
b*tchy...
s–t!!!”
(sic) She further clarified that she had twisted her ankle last night
and
paramedics showed up at her door
“illegally”.
“They never came
in
my room, but I felt completely harassed.
I'm
moving to Boston. Peace,”
she completed her post.
Meanwhile,
TMZ was told
that Britney was shouting and
"out of control"
in the corridor of her room, and other guests believed she was having a
"mental breakdown,"
so
paramedics were dispatched.
An LAPD fire department spokeswoman told Page Six that the ambulance was dispatched to the LA hotel at midnight on Thursday.
“We received a 911 call reporting an adult
female,
who had
been injured,”
the LAFD rep said.
“The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.” A source informed the publication that Britney left the hotel with her security and is
"home now and safe."
