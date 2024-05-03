Prajwal Revanna ‘Sex Videos’ Row: Second Rape Case Registered Against Suspended JD(S) MP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Another rape case has surfaced against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna amidst ongoing controversy, constituting the second accusation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed an FIR, charging him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The FIR, filed at the CID cyber station, lists allegations under IPC Sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1)(li), and 354(C), along with provisions of the IT Act. The complaint, lodged solely against Prajwal Revanna, has been presented to the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court by SIT officials.

Reports indicate that the victim, hailing from Hassan district, accused Revanna of sexual exploitation. The SIT, intensifying its probe, recorded the victim's statement under CrPC 164, detailing the alleged incidents of harassment before a judge. This development has further escalated the pressure on Prajwal Revanna.

Additionally, another victim has come forward with a complaint against Prajwal Revanna, leading to the registration of another rape case. Following this complaint, the SIT recorded the second victim's statement and initiated legal proceedings.

Furthermore, Prajwal Revanna and his father, former minister HD Revanna, have been implicated in a separate case lodged at the Holenarasipura police station. The case alleged sexual harassment of a female household worker. The SIT has notified both individuals to appear for the case hearing, although they sought time to prepare their defence.

The successive registration of rape cases against Prajwal Revanna, coupled with the involvement of his father in a separate complaint, has intensified the scrutiny on the suspended JD(S) MP. The unfolding scandal has drawn attention from various quarters, including Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, who confirmed the additional complaint against Revanna.