Empowering Entrepreneurs: A Journey With Bridgette Baldwin And The Hive

By Mark McCaffrey

In my tenure at GoDaddy, I've had the privilege of meeting numerous customers. While COVID posed challenges for in-person meetings, as travel resumed, I've made a concerted effort to meet with our customers. While their stories consistently inspire, a recent encounter resonated more deeply.

A few weeks back, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Bridgette Baldwin, the owner of The Hiv , a mobile and event bartending service based in Phoenix, Arizona. Our customers are real people leading real lives, each with their own challenges and successes and they're integral members of the GoDaddy family. Our conversation didn't begin with GoDaddy products or business performance; it delved into something more personal. Bridgette is a single mom raising her seven-year-old daughter, which is no easy feat when you not only have a full-time job, but also a full-time side hustle.

This narrative struck a chord with me. Her journey wasn't without challenges, but through her passion and commitment, she persevered, turning obstacles into opportunities. Now, her side hustle employs ten bartenders. Running her own business gave Bridgette the freedom to bring her vision to life and a greater sense of independence for her and her daughter. And Bridgette is not alone, according to GoDaddy's Venture Forward initiativ , women own the majority of microbusinesses, and single moms are one of the fastest growing groups of entrepreneurs in the U.S. economy.

Bridgette's story exemplifies resilience and entrepreneurship. Starting as a server at 18, she honed her bartending skills while navigating the responsibilities of motherhood. Recognizing the limitations of late-night shifts, she ventured into entrepreneurship after bartending at a friend's wedding. Her initial success propelled her forward, leading to a thriving business with a dedicated team.

Central to Bridgette's journey was her GoDaddy website, which lent her business credibility and expanded her reach beyond word-of-mouth referrals. Despite her achievements, she faces ongoing challenges, navigating a competitive market and pursuing her dream of having her own venue space.

Reflecting on my encounter with Bridgette, I'm reminded of the ingenuity and determination that define our entrepreneurial community. Her reliance on trusted connections for hiring and her openness about areas for improvement underscore her commitment to growth, including her social media marketing, which Bridgette admits isn't her area of expertise. I was happy to tell Bridgette about GoDaddy AiroTM our new AI-powered solution that proactively helps you build and grow your business. One of its features is a social media tool that builds AI-generated social posts for businesses with just a few prompts - something Bridgette could use to continue to stand out in a saturated market.

If you find yourself in the Phoenix area and in need of a mobile bartender, I highly recommend The Hive. Some of us at GoDaddy were lucky enough to try some of Bridgette's cocktails a few weeks ago and they were a hit! I recommend her most popular drink: The Prickly Pear Margarita.

Cheers,

Mark

