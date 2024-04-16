Unstable Weather: Dubai Metro Extends Operating Hours For Today

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:56 AM
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the metro operating hours for Tuesday (April 16) will extend until 3:00 AM Wednesday.
The extension is meant to ease travel for commuters during the ongoing unstable weather conditions in the country
Residents across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah are reporting rainfall of varying intensities as a low-pressure system swept across the country.
The Met Department confirmed thunderstorms and lightning over key airports, including Al Maktoum International Airport, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Al Bateen Airport, and airports in Sharjah and Fujairah.
