Final reminder- Invitation to the 11th International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] on April 17, 2024

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, we are pleased to invite you to participate online in the 11th International Investment Forum (IIF) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 09:55 am (CET). The IIF is taking place for the eleventh time since its launch in 2021 and, as an online investor conference, offers the perfect platform for investors to get in touch with selected internationally oriented companies a live event in an online format, the International Investment Forum provides direct access to national and international listed companies from Europe, Australia and North America. These companies come from various sectors such as industrials, software, retail, real estate, commodities, hydrogen & solar, energy and many more. The participating companies provide unique insights into their business models and current development, and are available to answer investors' questions live in the chat during the event. "We are continuing our investor conference series on a quarterly basis in 2024 and will once again be presenting up to 20 internationally oriented companies from various sectors at the 11th IIF International Investment Forum. We are convinced that we will once again have many promising investment ideas," explains Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG, as the organizer. "And we are also looking forward to a high response again, as with previous events, which have shown that our format is already firmly established in the calendars of investors," adds Hölzle.

The IIF will

again

be

moderated

by

GBC AG

analysts

Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers. The following companies will present themselves in 30-minute slots:

Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN AU0000157679) – Australia Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (ISIN CA14109M1023) – Canada CRATOS GmbH (ISIN n.v.) – Germany Defence Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN CA24463V1013) – Canada Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN CA25039N4084) – Canada dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN CA26780A1084) – Canada Elaris AG (ISIN DE000A37FT17) – Germany Enapter AG (ISIN DE000A255G02) – Germany Energy S.p.A (ISIN IT0005500712) – Italia First Hydrogen Corp. (ISIN CA32057N1042) – Canada Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN CA3799005093) – Canada GoviEx Uranium Inc. (ISIN CA3837981057) – Canada Knaus Tabbert AG (ISIN DE000A2YN504) – Germany Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (ISIN CA53044R2063) – Canada LNG Energy Group Corp. (ISIN CA53951J1066) – Canada Manuka Resources Ltd. (ISIN AU0000090292) – Australia Power Nickel Inc. (ISIN CA7393011092) – Canada Royal Helium Ltd. (ISIN CA78029U2056) – Canada Samara Asset Group (ISIN MT0001770107) – Malta Solutiance AG (ISIN DE000A32VN59) – Germany The complete program with the presentation times for the 11th IIF can be found under the following link: Please register for the IIF via our website or via direct link

As a specialist conference, participation is MiFID II-compliant and free of charge. We look forward to seeing you! The conference team of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH

