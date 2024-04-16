Moscow claims that Western requests for UN to discuss Iran assault is two-facedness

(MENAFN) Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, has criticized the United Nations Security Council for its failure to address the root causes of Saturday's Iranian attack on Israel, arguing that the council's inaction contributed to the escalation of violence in the region.



Nebenzia asserted that the attack by Iran was a direct response to the Security Council's failure to condemn an earlier missile strike on Tehran's consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military officers.



During a session of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, Nebenzia emphasized that the April 1 missile strike, carried out by Israel, was a clear violation of international law regarding the inviolability of diplomatic installations. Despite calls for condemnation, Western members of the Security Council obstructed efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions, thereby creating a sense of impunity, according to the Russian envoy.



Nebenzia stressed the importance of addressing the underlying grievances and ensuring accountability to prevent further escalations in the region. He warned that failure to condemn such acts of aggression could lead to a recurrence of similar incidents and exacerbate tensions in the already volatile Middle East.



The ambassador's remarks underscore Moscow's frustration with the Security Council's handling of the situation and its perception of Western bias in addressing conflicts in the region. As Iran's retaliatory attack against Israel intensifies diplomatic tensions, Nebenzia's comments highlight the complex dynamics at play and the challenges of maintaining peace and stability in the region amidst competing interests and geopolitical rivalries.

