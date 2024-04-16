Enppi, Petrojet Spearhead Solar Power Initiative At Assiut Oil Refinery With EGP 550M Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has entrusted Enppi and Petrojet, leading entities in engineering design, general contracting, and construction within the petroleum sector, with the establishment of a 10-megawatt solar power station at the Assiut Oil Refinery. The project, valued at EGP 550m, is slated for completion over the next 11 months.

In a recent announcement, the ministry highlighted ongoing efforts to harness solar energy, including a 6.5-megawatt electricity generation project at the Egyptian General Petroleum Company, costing EGP 500m. Both initiatives are funded by a European Union grant under the“Support to Energy Policy Reform” programme, ensuring no financial burden falls on the petroleum sector. These endeavors are in line with the ministry's commitment to transforming strategic visions into tangible, actionable projects.

The strategic importance of these initiatives is manifold: they offer renewable energy alternatives, lighten the load on the national power grid, respond to escalating electricity needs, and supply a portion of the growing domestic and industrial demand. Moreover, they conserve the petroleum fuel typically consumed for electricity production.

Building on these sustainable practices, the petroleum sector has launched two pilot projects to generate solar-powered electricity for production wells. This collaboration with leading companies employs cutting-edge solar cell systems and energy storage batteries, ensuring round-the-clock power supply. The outcomes of these trials will inform the broader application across remote production locations, aiming to enhance value, decrease petroleum imports, phase out diesel generators, and secure the best environmental and economic outcomes.

The petroleum sector's shift towards renewable energy is a pivotal strategy to leverage petroleum resources more effectively, add value, and minimize diesel consumption for electricity generation at production sites, thereby optimizing operational expenses.