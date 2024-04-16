Japan's MEXT Scholarship Applications Now Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspiring Qatari scholars now have the opportunity to pursue higher education in Japan through the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) Scholarship for 2025, the Embassy of Japan in Qatar said.

The MEXT Scholarship, provides support for Qatari students recommended by relevant authorities, universities, or the embassy itself. Offering two categories, the scholarship caters to both Research or Graduate students and Undergraduates.

It's important to note that only Qatari nationals are eligible to apply. Non-Qatari individuals interested in applying must do so through their respective countries.

Aspiring applicants are encouraged to visit go for a comprehensive list of requirements and further details.

