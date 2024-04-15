IMF, WBG Spring Meetings Kicks Off In Washington, D.C. With Jordanian Participation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) -- The 2024 Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) kicked off on Monday in Washington, D.C., and will continue until Saturday, April 20, under the theme "2024 Spring Meetings: Vision to Impact".Jordan is participating with an official delegation represented by Central Bank Governor Adel Sharkas, Minister of Finance, Mohammad Al-Assiss, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, Abdulhakim Al-Shibli.The 2024 Spring Meetings aim to directly address global challenges, including solutions to increase finance and knowledge, encourage private sector investments, and prepare for future crises.The meetings will discuss issues of global concern, including global economic prospects, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.The meetings, which will be hosted in Washington, DC, will feature seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the global financial system.