Canada To Start Sending 450 Skyranger Drones To Ukraine This Summer Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will start transferring 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine as early as this summer, while Lithuania will allocate EUR 3 million for FPV drones.

This was discussed at an extraordinary meeting of Drone Coalition leadership group, the Ministry of

Defense reports, according to Ukrinform.

At the meeting, Ukraine briefed its partners on the battlefield developments and the urgent needs to repel enemy attacks. It was decided that Canada would launch the transfer of 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose air defense systems as early as this summer, and that Lithuania would donate EUR 3 million for the production of FPV drones for Ukraine. The Netherlands has confirmed the intention to contract a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones worth EUR 200 million, in cooperation with Denmark and Germany. Germany will also transfer VECTOR 211 reconnaissance UAVs.

Russia has changed tactics of attacks on Ukraine's power grid - CNN

"The situation on the front is changing by day as the enemy continues to attack civilian targets, especially energy infrastructure. We need tools for an asymmetric response. Time to discuss solutions is running out, we need them now," said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds urged the parties to remember that the war keeps raging so it's time for all participants to join efforts in supporting the initiative, which is gaining momentum and waiting for new countries to contribute.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the Drone Coalition was officially launched within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Co-leaders in the coalition are the UK and Latvia. Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden also joined the Coalition.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina said Latvia would send Ukraine in the near future drones of its own production worth a total of EUR 1 million as part of the Drone Coalition.