The Luminaire launches three immersive travel experiences in Italy, in partnership with Mandarin Oriental, Milan

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) 15 April 2024: Luxury travel company The Luminaire has partnered with Mandarin Oriental to create unique and transformative experiences for a growing number of Mandarin Oriental properties around the world. Launching today are three new journeys designed exclusively for Mandarin Oriental, Milan, exploring Italian culture in new, authentic, and unusual ways.



Adam Sebba, CEO of The Luminaire said: “We're happy to announce these three new journeys with Mandarin Oriental, Milan. Mandarin Oriental is renowned for world class accommodation and so we’re excited to launch world class experiences for their guests.”





The three new journeys in Italy, designed for Mandarin Oriental, Milan, are as follows:



DA VINCI’S MILAN: POLITICS, SECRETS & MAGIC

Understand the life of Leonardo da Vinci like never before. Follow his work and passions in Milan during the Renaissance, and his time in the court of the Sforza brothers. A ruthless tale of politics, love, secrets and magic, explore his love affairs and his fascination with the hidden secrets of the natural world, while staying at Mandarin Oriental, Milan. The itinerary includes a private guide and expert, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience – spend time alone with his iconic artwork ‘The Last Supper’, in total privacy and without the crowds.

More information: theluminaire.com/mandarin-oriental/milan-davinci





THE HEARTLAND OF ITALIAN FOOD: MEET SOME OF ITALY’S GREATEST PRODUCERS

Appealing to foodies and challenging the traditional gastronomic experiences offered in Milan, The Luminaire has pared their gastronomy experience back to deliver total authenticity. Rather than dining at white-glove restaurants, The Luminaire takes its guests to family-owned hidden estates where the produce served on the farmhouse table is destined to end up in the Michelin-Starred restaurants of Milan and Rome.



The immersive journey to discover some of Italy's greatest figures in food begins at Mandarin Oriental, Milan, and continues on to the surrounding countryside between Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna. Guests will explore gastronomic traditions with private tastings and farm-to-table dining.

More information: theluminaire.com/mandarin-oriental/milan-gastronomy





AN INSIDER’S PERSPECTIVE: THE VENICE BIENNALE 2024

A masterclass in contemporary art, journey to Venice for an insider’s perspective on the 60th Art Biennale. With insight from curators and specialist art experts, privileged access to galleries and exhibits, follow the trail of art around the Floating City. The journey begins at Mandarin Oriental, Milan, a city home to some of the greatest art in the world, and then transports guests to Venice via first-class, high-speed train.



With their Biennale trip, The Luminaire has taken the world’s most famous art festival and made it accessible to outsiders. Famously hard to navigate, The Luminaire has curated expert guides to lead guests around the art works and pavilions. Their aim is to make guests feel truly part of the Biennale. “When our guests arrive at the private steps of the Guggenheim in their water-taxi to be greeted by a curator” CEO Adam Sebba explains, “it will be an experience where they will feel like true insiders”.



The experience also includes a rare visit to the Anish Kapoor Foundation at the Baroque-style Palazzo Manfrin.

More information: theluminaire.com/mandarin-oriental/art-biennale





The Luminaire has launched eight experiences at Mandarin Oriental properties including London, Paris, Geneva, and now Milan. New journeys are due to be announced in the coming weeks.



All these experiences are now on sale, are available for booking by accredited travel agents or by customers directly.







