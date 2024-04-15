Tourism in Singapore soars with 45 percent surge in visitor arrivals

(MENAFN) In March, Singapore witnessed a significant surge in visitor arrivals, with a total of 1.48 million individuals recorded, marking a remarkable 45 percent increase compared to the previous year, as reported by the Singapore Tourism Board. Leading the influx of visitors was the Chinese mainland, maintaining its position as Singapore's largest source of visitors, with nearly 250,000 travelers recorded last month. Following closely behind were Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and India, contributing substantially to Singapore's tourism landscape.



The robust growth in visitor arrivals extended into the first quarter of the year, with Singapore welcoming a total of 4.35 million international travelers during this period, including approximately 786,000 arrivals from the Chinese mainland alone. The data revealed that the top five contributors to Singapore's visitor arrivals from January to March were the Chinese mainland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and India.



These statistics underscore Singapore's enduring appeal as a premier destination for travelers from diverse regions, highlighting its allure as a cultural, business, and leisure hub in the Asia-Pacific region. As the tourism sector continues to rebound from the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Singapore remains poised to capitalize on its rich offerings and welcoming hospitality to attract visitors from around the world.

