Border Guards Repel Attack By Russian Saboteurs In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, April 14, in the Sumy region, border guards repelled an attack by a sabotage and reconnaissance group that tried to enter from Russia.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"The activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of Sumy region remains quite high. Border guards performing a combat mission in one of the state border's sectors detected several members of the enemy subversive reconnaissance group," the statement said.

The fire was immediately opened on the enemy. The invaders retreated, shooting back with small arms.

Russianattacks Zaporizhzhia region 400 times: One killed, one wounded

As Ukrinform reported, on April 1, border guards in the Sumy region repelled an attack by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Border guards exposed the subversive reconnaissance group, immediately opened fire on the enemy. The reserves of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack. In particular, artillery units were used. The enemy retreated.