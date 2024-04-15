Hirschi Climbs Podium At Amstel Gold Race

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Attacking Swiss puncheur 2nd to Pidcock

Marc Hirschi took his best result in a major classic in several years with 2nd place at the Amstel Gold Race in Holland today.

The Swiss sensation was aggressive in the closing kilometres, forcing ahead with a twelve-man move that took shape over the top of the Eyserbosweg with 35km remaining, and then pushing on again to press clear of all but three of his breakaway companions over the penultimate climb of the Geulhemmerberg.

The 25 year old arrived in a group of four which held a narrow gap on the chasers. The dash to the line would see Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) come out on top with Hirschi half a wheel behind. Tiesj Benoot (Visma LAB) rounded out the podium.

Hirschi: 'I'm super happy to be back at the front of the big races. I felt really good all day and was in the right position to make a move. The goal was to anticipate any attack by Mathieu. I got away in the winning group and felt good so went on the attack again. I'm happy with second but obviously to come so close to the win I'm also a bit disappointed.'

Results

1 Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) 5:58:17

2 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

3 Benoot (Visma LAB) s.t



