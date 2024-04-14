Border Guards Show How They Destroyed Two Russian BTR-82As In Bakhmut Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, border guards of the 'Phoenix' unit destroyed two Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carriers using a Vampire attack drone.

The 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus, reported this on Facebook and posted a video, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy once again tried to storm the positions of the border guards of the 'Revenge' Offensive Guard Brigade and the Defense Forces. Thanks to the work of the Vampire attack drone crew, the Russians' attempt to advance was stopped," the statement said.

Two armored personnel carriers were destroyed, one invader was killed and one was wounded.

As reported earlier, the Defense Forces destroyed five Russian tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles yesterday.