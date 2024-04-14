German art gallery boots worker for putting on display his own painting

(MENAFN) A staff member at a renowned German art museum, the Pinakothek museum of modern art and design in Munich, has been dismissed from his position after he hung one of his own paintings within the museum without authorization. The incident, which occurred in February, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the boundaries between personal artistic expression and professional responsibilities.



According to reports from Suddeutsche Zeitung and The Guardian, the 51-year-old technician, who had access to the gallery space during closing hours, took advantage of his position to install his artwork on an unused white wall in a passageway within the museum's eastern wing's first-floor gallery. The painting, measuring 23 inches by 47 inches (60cm x 120cm), was placed alongside renowned works by artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Salvador Dali, and Henri Matisse.



The employee, described as an aspiring artist, reportedly viewed his role at the museum as a means of supporting his true passion for art. In an attempt to catalyze his "artistic breakthrough," he clandestinely drilled two holes in the museum wall to display his creation, hoping it would garner attention and recognition.



Although the unauthorized installation went unnoticed until the museum opened to the public the following day, staff members promptly discovered the painting and took action. Despite briefly allowing the artwork to remain on display during opening hours, the museum ultimately decided to remove it at the end of the day.



The incident has sparked debate over the employee's actions and the implications for professional conduct within the art world. While some argue that the employee's initiative and passion for art should be commended, others contend that his actions breached professional boundaries and undermined the integrity of the museum's collection.



As the museum grapples with the aftermath of the incident, questions remain about the appropriate balance between personal artistic expression and adherence to institutional protocols. The dismissal of the employee serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining ethical standards and respecting established procedures within the art community.

