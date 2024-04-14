Bharatiya Janata Party: 7 Stylish BJP Male Leaders To Look Out For

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Here are seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians known for their style and charisma.

India's Prime Minister is well known for his unique fashion choices, which include characteristic kurta jackets. His style combines traditional Indian clothes with modern features.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is known for his dynamic personality and sharp dressing sense. His well-fitted suits and crisp shirts present a polished and contemporary image.

Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh often impresses with his well-groomed appearance and sophisticated attire. His sense of style reflects professionalism and authority.

He has experimented with his style with bright colours, bracelets, and Kurtas with all types of jackets. His style is traditional and formal.

A prominent BJP leader is often seen in well-tailored suits and stylish attire. His fashion sense exudes confidence and sophistication.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has been the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India since 30 May 2019.

His fashion sense exudes confidence and sophistication.

The 33-year-old young leader has also served as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president since September 26, 2020.