RTA Lifts 5.9 Million Passengers During Eid Al Fitr Holiday 1445 H/2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 13th April 2024

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces that public transport means, taxis and shared mobility vehicles have transported about 5.9 million passengers during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr 1445H (10 to 12 April 2024).

The breakdown indicates that Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines served 2.32 million riders, Dubai Tram lifted 115 thousand riders, public buses were used by 1.2 million passengers, and marine transport means ferried 416 thousand riders. Taxis transported 1.6 million passengers, and shared mobility vehicles served 308,000 passengers.



