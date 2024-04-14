Sappers Neutralize Warhead Of Kh-101 Missile In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service have neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile found in the village of Kriukivshchyna, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

The Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the village of

Kriukivshchyna, a resident and his dog came across an object that aroused suspicion while walking. The man immediately notified the relevant services about the discovery, which, according to him, looked like some kind of rocket part," the statement said.

The sappers examined the discovery, removed the missile warhead, and safely transported it to a special landfill for destruction by controlled explosion.

As reported, the day before, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service seized a warhead of a Kh-101 missile in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region.