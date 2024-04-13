Happy Puthandu 2024: Tamil New Year Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tamil New Year, commonly known as Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu is celebrated with pomp, enthusiasm, and vigour across the world, especially by the Tamil community day marks the first day of the Tamil month Chittirai and hence the beginning of the year of the Tamil calendar. The solar cycle of the Hindu calendar typically determines the date which falls around April 14 this year as per the Gregorian calendar.

Also read: Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages to share with your loved onesVarious states across India mark the onset of harvest season with similar New Year celebrations around the same time. Hence, festivities during this spring season include Ugadi which is widely celebrated in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi was celebrated yesterday which witnessed major participation of Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist communities across the country. Poila Baisakh is celebrated in West Bengal around the same time.

Also read: From Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi to Ram Navami; here's a list of festivals in AprilThese spring season festivities herald the onset of the harvest season and are celebrated with grandeur. The celebrations involve the coming together of families to partake in traditional rituals and festivities, cherishing the rich cultural heritage make Puthandu even more special, Mint brings you specially curated wishes and greetings for WhatsApp status, Facebook and Instagram messages, and other social media platforms to share with your loved ones.

Also read: Beyond blockbusters: Leveraging international festivals for theatrical successAs you celebrate Puthandu, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year the brightness of Puthandu illuminate your path towards a fulfilling and prosperous future. Happy Tamil New Year wishes to you and your loved ones on Puthandu! May the New Year ahead be filled with prosperity, happiness, and positivity you a bright and prosperous Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations this auspicious day of Puthandu, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with peace, and your life with endless blessings you celebrate Puthandu, may the divine blessings of the occasion guide you towards a year filled with happiness, health, and prosperity you celebrate Puthandu, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year the new year usher in a season of joy, success, and prosperity in your life. Happy Puthandu!Happy Tamil New Year! May the sweet melodies of Puthandu fill your life with harmony, joy, and success Puthandu! May this Tamil New Year bring you abundant happiness, good health, and success in all your endeavours.

