Air Algeria Temporary Suspends Flights To Jordan, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 14 (KUNA) -- Air Algerie announced on Saturday, the temporary suspension of its scheduled flights to Jordan and Lebanon until further notice due to the deteriorating security conditions taking place in the Middle East.

In a statement, the airline company called on "all those concerned with the suspended flights to contact agencies or the company's call center to obtain more information or to submit any inquiries about any developments."

The statement noted, "the decision to suspend came as a result of the developments taking place in the Middle East after the Iranian attack on the Israeli occupation sites. (end)

