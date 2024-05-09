Prince Harry Hit Hard By Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis News, Will He Meet Princess Of Wales During London Visit?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis news badly affected estranged British royal Prince Harry, who recently arrived in London without his wife Meghan Markle. Once close to the Princess of Wales, Prince Harry was 'hit hard' by the cancer diagnosis of Catherine, and would love to reconnect with her, reported Fox News citing author of“The King”. However, it is unlikely that he will meet Middleton as Prince William is not“willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife.”Kate Middleton and Prince Harry used to share a close bond before the royal family drama. Harry was left shocked after he got to know about Middleton's cancer diagnosis the way the rest of the world received the news, via Kate's shocking video.\"They (Harry and Kate) were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video,\" Fox News quoted Christopher Andersen, author of“The King.”(Refresh for updates)

