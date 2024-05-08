UAE Weather: Light Rain May Hit Some Areas Temperatures Expected To Drop

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 7:26 AM

Residents in the country's southern areas may see a drizzle this morning with the formation of some cumulus clouds. A drop in temperatures is also expected, particularly in the west, the Met department said.

Most parts of the UAE, however, will experience a partly cloudy day that may turn dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Winds will be light to moderate in general, but they may reach 40kmph and cause dusty conditions.

The Arabian Gulf will be turbulent while the Sea of Oman will have light to moderate waves and may also get rough by night, the authority added.

Temperatures can reach a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 36 degrees in Dubai. The lowest temperatures range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

