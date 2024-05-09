Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Case: Russia Dismisses US Allegations On India For Foiled Murder Plot

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian Foreign Ministry has challenged US claims of Indian involvement in the foiled assassination plot against Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, citing lack of solid evidence from Washington per the ANI news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry released an official statement on the Pannun case on Wednesday Zakharova, an official spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, said, \"According to the information we have, Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of a certain GS Pannun. Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable\".Pannun 'assassination' plot: US says it will wait for results of India's probeThe Russian foreign ministry said that the US has no understanding of the historical context of the development of the Indian state and added that it was \"disrespecting India as a state\".\"Regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi (we see that they groundlessly accuse not only India but also many other states) of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state. I am sure that this also comes from the neocolonial mentality, the mentality of the colonial period, the period of the slave trade, and imperialism,\" she said.A report by the US daily, The Washington Post, had claimed that India's spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) tried to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US. However, India rejected the allegations probe recommended against Arvind Kejriwal over 'Khalistani funding'Describing it as an \"unwarranted and unsubstantiated\" imputation on a \"serious matter\" that is under investigation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the US media report was \"speculative and irresponsible\".India has designated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as a terrorist. He holds dual citizenship in America and Canada November, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment against an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun Singh Nijjar murder: 3 detained; Canada probes ties with IndiaGupta, now in custody in the Czech Republic, is facing extradition to the US to stand trial in the case has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30 per The Washington Post report, the operation targeting Pannun was approved by then-RAW chief Samant Goel has also set up a high-level committee to probe the matter.

