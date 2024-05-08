Rebel Wilson Made No Money On 'Bridesmaids', Bought Her Own Premiere Dress

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) Actress Rebel Wilson has shared that she made just $3,500 (Rs 2,92,201) from the 2011 comedy film 'Bridesmaids'.

Wilson said on the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast: "It was my first job in America. I mean, I was very lucky to get it... But to be paid that little. Basically, that $3,500 I then had to pay to the union to join the union. So I basically made no money."

"I lost money, because I had to pay to go to the premiere, like to buy my dress and everything. So, I lost money doing 'Bridesmaids'," the actress added.

Wilson featured alongside names such as Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Melissa McCarthy in the comedy film.

The actress was living on a very tight budget before she found fame, reports co.

The Australian actress said: "That was a really skint year where I was living on $60 a week in L.A. once I'd paid my rent and my car hire. I wasn't partying or living this (movie star) life. It was basically having that focus, trying to write for myself, going to auditions."