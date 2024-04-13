Israeli Warplanes Bomb Border Lebanese Towns

Beirut, April 13 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Saturday bombed southern Lebanese towns, destroying several buildings and homes.A Lebanese security official said Israeli warplanes targeted Armati and Al-Rayhan Heights and the towns of Marjayoun, Taybeh, Al-Adisa, Hula and Wadi Beit Lev.The official added that the Israeli artillery bombed the outskirts of the towns of Maroun Al-Ras and Alma Al-Shaab, destroying several buildings.He added that the Israeli forces opened fire on farmers on the outskirts of Abbasiya, Majidiya and al-Mari.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.