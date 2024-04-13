'PM Modi Is The Biggest Supporter Of Reservation', Amit Shah Tears Into Congress' 'Lies'

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading lies that the BJP wants to abolish reservation for Dalits, tribals, and the Other Backward Class (OBC).

“The Congress is spreading lies among the Dalits, tribals, and OBCs. The BJP will not scrap reservation,” Amit Shah said while addressing an election rally at Harsoli in Rajasthan in support of the party candidate for the Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Bhupender Yadav.

Stating that the BJP supports reservation, the Home Minister said,“We will neither scrap reservation, nor allow anyone else to do it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest supporter of reservation,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of being anti-OBC, saying:“The Congress did injustice with the backward classes by not releasing the Kaka Kalelkar report. It also did not release the Mandal Commission report.”

Stating that PM Modi gave constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission, Amit Shah said,“The Prime Minister gave 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in all recruitments at the Centre. He himself belongs to the OBC community, while more than 25 ministers in his Cabinet are also from the community,” he claimed.

The Home Minister also said that Congress 'launched' Rahul Gandhi 20 times, but each time the launch failed.

“Now the Congress is unable to launch itself due to its repeated failed attempts to launch Rahul Baba,” Amit Shah said.

The BJP leader also accused former Congress President Sonia Gandhi of playing family politics.

“Sonia Gandhi's entire focus is on making Rahul Baba the Prime Minister. She is not concerned about the future of your sons or daughters,” he claimed.

The Home Minister also attacked the Congress over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

“Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has assured me that every house in every village will soon have regular water supply in Alwar. The Congress opposed the interlinking of rivers. I promise you that the ERCP will be launched soon. This is Modi's guarantee,” he said.

He also accused successive Congress governments at the Centre of delaying the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying the 'dream' was realised only after the Modi government took charge.

“This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated with grandeur in the newly-constructed Ram Mandir (in Ayodhya),” declared Amit Shah, as he urged people to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time for a strong and prosperous India.