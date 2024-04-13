6 Palestinians Injured, Homes Set Alight In Jewish Settler Attacks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 13 (Petra) -- Six Palestinians were injured, one critically, Saturday afternoon in an attack by Jewish settlers on a village near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.It said in a statement that a man was shot in the head and was in a critical condition, and five others were shot in the lower limbs during the attack in the village of Al-Mughayer, east of Ramallah in the Central West Bank.Jewish settlers backed by Israeli troops also launched another attack on the village of Doma, southeast of Nablus in the northern West Bank, setting dozens of homes of on fire.The raid touched off clashes with local youth in which a number of people were injured by live Israeli army fire, said Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Doma Local Council.Since this morning, the hardline settlers, protected by the Israeli army, have closed entrances to the towns of Silwad, Turmusaya, Sinjil and Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, and attacked passing vehicles, according to Palestinian sources.