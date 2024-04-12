'We Have More Trophies To Pursue,' Says Brazil's Malcom After Saudi Super Cup Win

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 1:09 PM

Brazilian forward Malcom Oliveira scored twice to help Al-Hilal ease to a 4-1 victory over Al-Ittihad and claim the Saudi Super Cup title in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Jorge Jesus' side, top of the Saudi league and still alive in the King's Cup and Asian Champions league, are bidding for a quadruple of trophies this season.

Al-Hilal, who won their fourth Saudi Super Cup title and extended their run to 34 consecutive victories in all competitions, took an early lead after five minutes through Malcom following a one-two with Saleh Al-Shehri.

"It was a tough game, delighted to score two goals, and we were thrilled to secure our first title of the season. We have other trophies to pursue," Malcom told SSC Channel.

Abderrazak Hamdallah equalised in the 21st minute as he struck from the rebound after his penalty was saved by Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou.

Al-Hilal went ahead again when As Salem Al-Dawsari struck from the edge of the area in the 44th minute, Malcom scored from close range after dribbling past Al-Ittihad captain Ahmed Hegazy and substitute Nasser Al-Dawsari completed the rout.

The rivalry between Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad will be renewed in the King's Cup semi-final on April 30.

