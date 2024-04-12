Tight Security To Be In Place For Ram Navami Processions In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Hyderabad police will make tight security arrangements for the Ram Navami processions in the city on April 17.

Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday held a video conference with the concerned police officers to review the arrangements for the processions. He also held a coordination meeting with the organisers and other departments besides conducting a route inspection for the main procession.

Fitr, Reddy stressed the seriousness of the arrangements to be made for Ram Navami and the related processions. Apart from the main procession from the Seetharambagh Temple to the Hanuman Vyayamshala, several processions will be taken out in the city which need to be supervised. In addition to this, there will also be a few inter-commissionerate processions. The Commissioner asked the DCPs, ACPs, and SHOs to be on alert and make preparatory arrangements well in advance, besides holding meetings with peace committees. They have been directed to get all the CCTV cameras running, and keep a watch on social media, the habitual offenders and the history-sheeters. Reddy also gave directions regarding the starting time of the processions and avoiding the use of DJ systems. The organisers have been told that bursting firecrackers, throwing vermillion or gulal on passers-by, and carrying sticks/swords/firearms are strictly prohibited. “Hyderabad takes pride in being a multicultural city, and we have to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevail here without giving anybody the scope to point out any bias towards any community,” Reddy said.

Congratulating the force for the successful and peaceful completion of Ramzan and Eid