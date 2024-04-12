Family Members Of Intelligence Officers Martyred In Khojavend Operation Visit To Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The family members of intelligence officers, who were martyredin "Khojavend operation" in 1997, have started to visit theKhojavend district.

On the 27th anniversary of "Khojavend operation" in 1997, theywent to the area in Khojavend district, where the scouts rose tothe peak of martyrdom, laid flowers on the place where the groupwas martyred, and commemorated their dear memories.

Later, it is planned to visit the families of the martyrs toShusha and Khankendi.

It should be noted that in April 1997, two intelligence groupsof the Azerbaijan Army infiltrated behind the enemy in thedirection of Khojavand, which was occupied at that time, andperformed their combat mission with honor. The first group returnedwithout a loss. Another group of 8 people was surrounded on the wayback. Azerbaijani scouts categorically rejected the enemy's demandsto surrender, and a heavy battle began. Few groups have shown realheroism and strong resistance.

The other 7 people, who thought that Sergeant Agil Ahmadov, amember of the group, who was wounded during the heavy fighting, hadalready been killed, saw that their ammunition had run out andgathered in a group to avoid falling into the hands of theenemy.

They are the commander of the group, lieutenant Elkhan Agayev,members of the group - lieutenant Vugar Yarahmadov, sergeants -Anar Rzayev, Dinar Mustafayev, Agshin Hasanov, Nizami Alekbarov,Fariz Javadov.

The remains of the soldiers who died during the operation wererecovered after 6 months as a result of the intense activity ofGreat Leader Heydar Aliyev. They were buried in the Second Alley ofHonor in Baku, and each was posthumously awarded the "Flag ofAzerbaijan" order. Ulu Ondar rescued the unconscious group member,sergeant Agil Ahmadov, whom Armenia had sentenced to death, fromtwo years of captivity.