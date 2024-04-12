Hatia-Ernakulam Express Train's Name Plate Translates Hatia To 'Murder' In Malayalam; Picture Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Railways who named the place Hatia as 'Kolapathakam' (murderer) in Malayalam are being ridiculed on social media. On the last day, the name of the place was written as 'Kolapathakam' on the board outside the Ernakulam- Hatia Dharti Aaba Express train.



The pic of the board was posted and went viral on social media. Following the criticism, the railway erased the board with yellow paint. There appears to have been a translation error in a railway signage concerning the destination "Hatia." In Hindi, "Hatya" translates to "murder" or "death," causing confusion.



The Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division has requested the correction of the board. On Wednesday at 11:25 p.m., the train headed to Hatia without displaying the Malayalam spelling for "Hatia." This may have led to misunderstandings for passengers.