Reader's Digest UK Closes After 86 Years

(MENAFN- NewsIn) May 6 (The Sun) – The widely read magazine, Reader's Digest has announced that they have closed in the UK after 86 years in operation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Reader's Digest UK coming to a close. This magazine carries a profound legacy, holding special memories for so many-whether it adorned our parents' coffee tables or served as a gateway to the English language for those abroad.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

ADVERTISEMENT

“Its closure marks the end of an era that is deeply felt,” read the closure notice on the magazine's website.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media on Monday, Eva Mackevic, the editor-in-chief, said the company“just couldn't withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape”.

'Reader's Digest, a popular general-interest magazine known for its condensed articles and various features, was first published in the United States in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace and Lila Bell Wallace.

Over the years, Reader's Digest expanded its publication to numerous countries and languages, becoming a staple in many households around the world.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world