Northern Lights Illuminate The Swiss Night Sky

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Northern lights were spotted from Säntis, a mountain peak in northeastern Switzerland, on Monday night. A camera captured the colourful natural spectacle between the gaps in the clouds at 1.50am, according to the Swiss federal weather service.

This content was published on May 6, 2024 - 10:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The last time auroras were seen in Switzerland was on November 5, 2023, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) announced on the online platform X, formerly Twitter, early on Monday morning.

+ Northern lights dazzle over Swiss Alps

Auroras are rare in the Alpine region, according to a statement from MeteoSwiss. They are normally seen in the polar region.

The colourful spectacle is caused by an interaction between charged particles from space and the Earth's atmosphere. It is triggered by the so-called solar wind. This consists of charged particles, mainly electrons and protons, which are ejected from the sun.

Green northern lights are often caused by interaction with oxygen in higher atmospheric layers, while red or violet colours can result from interaction with nitrogen.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Swiss pacifists fight back against army rearmament plans

This content was published on May 6, 2024 The Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GSOA) support abolishing nuclear weapons and an end violence.

Read more: Swiss pacifists fight back against army rearmament plans More Swiss are open to assisted reproduction

This content was published on May 6, 2024 A majority of Swiss citizens have open attitudes towards various infertility treatments, including even egg donation, which is currently prohibited.

Read more: Swiss are open to assisted reproduction More Reports of Swiss cyber fraud almost doubled in six months

This content was published on May 6, 2024 The head of the new Federal Office for Cybersecurity (FOC), Florian Schütz, has presented a new strategy after just over four months in office.

Read more: Reports of Swiss cyber fraud almost doubled in six months More Ecological status of Swiss streams insufficient according to study

This content was published on May 6, 2024 Pesticide use and obstructions of waterways have a particularly negative impact on sensitive organisms, completely absent in 70% of streams analysed.

Read more: Ecological status of Swiss streams insufficient according to study More Train line between Brig and Domodossola interrupted

This content was published on May 6, 2024 One day after a derailment approximately 15 kilometres from the Swiss border, BLS is running buses for passengers between Preglia and Domodossola, in Italy.

Read more: Train line between Brig and Domodossola interrupted More Swiss capital rioters 'out to cause injury', claims Bern police chief

This content was published on May 6, 2024 "Every stone that comes flying comes with an extremely high risk of injury," complains Bern police chief.

Read more: Swiss capital rioters 'out to cause injury', claims Bern police chief More Swiss army knife maker innovates to meet global blade restrictions

This content was published on May 6, 2024 Victorinox is working on a pocketknife without blades as global knife laws force an innovative response.

Read more: Swiss army knife maker innovates to meet global blade restrictions More Swiss football boss wants crackdown on individual hooligans

This content was published on May 5, 2024 The head of the Swiss Football League says he prefers a harsher approach to individual hooligans rather than collective punishment measures affecting all fans.

Read more: Swiss football boss wants crackdown on individual hooligans More Amherd: Council of Europe is 'as urgently needed as ever'

This content was published on May 5, 2024 The Swiss government emphasised on Sunday the vital role of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, 75 years after it was founded.

Read more: Amherd: Council of Europe is 'as urgently needed as ever' More Swiss minister: Italy will back Switzerland in EU talks

This content was published on May 5, 2024 Bern can count on the backing of Italy as it re-enters talks with the European Union on future relations, Viola Amherd says.

Read more: Swiss minister: Italy will back Switzerland in EU talks

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .