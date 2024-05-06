Swiss Capital Rioters 'Out To Cause Injury', Claims Bern Police Chief

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Rioters in the Swiss capital, Bern, were deliberately targeting police and trying to cause serious injury at the weekend, according to the head of the city police force.

This content was published on May 6, 2024

Ordinary police patrols without special protective clothing or helmets were deployed to the Reitschule cultural centre on Sunday evening.

“Every stone that comes flying means an extremely high risk of injury in such cases,” Manuel Willi, head of Bern regional police, told the TV channel Telebärn.

The disturbance was created by a group of offenders with an extremely high potential for violence.

According to the police, eleven police officers were injured during the riots on Sunday night. Police officers were attacked with stones, bottles, fireworks, and lasers, among other things. Three of the injured had to be taken to hospital. It is not known whether other people were injured.

According to the police, the officers were called out after people tried to set fire to containers on the Schützenmatte street. The police used rubber bullets, water cannons and irritants.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

