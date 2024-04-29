Zelensky wishes for another decade of American funding

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking to secure a comprehensive long-term agreement with the United States, aiming to solidify Washington's commitment to provide military, economic, and political support to Kiev over the next decade. In his recent daily video address, Zelensky revealed ongoing negotiations with the Biden administration, emphasizing the necessity of sustained assistance to counter recent battlefield advancements by Russian forces and bolster Ukraine's strategic position.



The proposed agreement seeks to outline concrete levels of support for both the current year and the subsequent ten years, encompassing various aspects such as military aid, financial assistance, political backing, and potential joint production of weaponry. Zelensky's push for a substantial and enduring pact underscores Ukraine's determination to strengthen ties with its most significant ally amidst escalating tensions in the region.



While Ukraine has previously inked bilateral security agreements with several NATO members, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, Zelensky aims for the envisioned accord with the United States to surpass existing commitments. Notably, these bilateral agreements have primarily focused on long-term aid provisions without establishing mutual-defense obligations, and they remain non-binding in nature, subject to termination with sufficient notice.



Zelensky's call for specific aid levels and a robust agreement underscores the gravity of the situation and the critical role of American leadership in supporting Ukraine's security and sovereignty. As negotiations unfold, the outcome of these discussions will not only shape the future trajectory of United States-Ukraine relations but also have significant implications for regional stability amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

