Sharjah Chamber concludes distinguished participation in International Handicraft Exhibition in Florence

Sharjah, May 5, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, wrapped up its participation in the International Handicrafts Trade Fair (MIDA) held in Florence, Italy, from April 24 to May 2.

This participation underscores the SCCI’s commitment to promote youth-led ventures and support young Emirati talents in the handicraft and jewellery design industry, offering them opportunities to showcase their artistic exhibits in significant events where they are put on track to reach key global market.

The Sharjah Chamber's delegation comprised a group of Emirati women designers, who showcased their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewellery at MIDA 2024.

Their designs have been well-received by both audiences and experts, highlighting the high level of excellence of Emirati designers and the remarkable strides made by the UAE's jewellery design sector, solidifying its position in international trade shows.

On the sidelines of the event, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, met with MIDA officials along with some jewellery design experts. They explored potential collaborations in advancing the field of goldsmithing and jewellery crafting.

The Emirati delegation's itinerary included field visits to several Italian museums and art and design schools.

Notably, they visited the Alchimia Contemporary Jewellery School in Firenze, an internationally renowned platform that offers jewelry and gemstone-making training courses mentored by a team of experts. This prestigious school has produced top-tier artists who are currently working in major global design houses.

The delegation engaged with the Alchimia School staff and held informal meetings with them, exploring cooperation prospects in promoting Emirati designs and products. They also discussed leveraging the school’s expertise to enhance their businesses and expand into global markets.

Furthermore, the Emirati women designers had the chance to attend various specialised craft workshops conducted as part of the International Handicraft Exhibition’s programme.

Led by a group of esteemed senior international designers, these workshops covered a range of topics including the techniques used in crafting, designing, and manufacturing gold and jewellery, such as “premier/ precious weaving” and “wire weaving”, offering participants the opportunity to gain new experiences in this industry.

The event agenda also encompassed guided visits to the Florence-based Silver Museum and famous perfume/fragrance factories and manufacturers located in the same city, in addition to specialised workshops in goldsmithing.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi noted that that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in the International Handicrafts Trade Fair went beyond showcasing or highlighting the Emirati craftsmanship unique and innovative skills.

It further involved active engagement in various activities, such as field visits and workshops, which helped the Emirati delegation get acquainted with the global best practices in jewellery crafting and design.

She highlighted that the SCCI’s distinguished participation in this international event aligns with its commitment to enhancing the UAE's position as a premier regional and international hub for jewelry design and manufacturing. It also reaffirms the Chamber’s dedication to boosting opportunities for Emirati jewellers and designers to elevate their artistic work to the highest levels.





