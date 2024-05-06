Whatsapp Scams: 7 Tips On How To Spot And Avoid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) WhatsApp scams may take many forms, including phishing attempts and bogus messages offering prizes or discounts. Here are seven popular WhatsApp scams and how to identify and prevent them.



Scammers claim you won a prize or lottery and seek personal info or a fee to claim it. Remember that credible companies don't request cash or personal information for incentives.

Scammers may offer cheap flights, hotels, or packages but want upfront payment. Research the firm or agency before booking WhatsApp travel deals, read reviews, and verify offers.

Fraudsters may send WhatsApp or other legitimate communications with links to phishing websites that take personal information. Check URLs before clicking links to avoid fraud.



Similar to fake prize offers, scammers may send messages claiming that you've won a lottery or sweepstakes but require payment of fees or taxes upfront to claim the prize.



Scammers impersonate friends, send dangerous links, and solicit personal information. Before replying to friend requests, examine the sender's ID and suspicious activities.

Mails offering rich employment without experience or qualifications should be avoided. WhatsApp might attract pyramid or work-from-home fraud victims.

Scammers promise huge riches for a small initial investment. They may impersonate royalty, government officials, or wealthy people requesting money transfers.