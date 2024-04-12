(MENAFN- The Conversation) Job No.: 664394



Location: Clayton campus and Melbourne CBD

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $111,603 - $132,529 pa Level B / $136,711 - $157,637 pa Level C (plus 17% employer superannuation)



About Us

The Monash Law Faculty ('Monash Law') was established 60 years ago to be a different kind of law school, with a pioneering spirit, an enterprising and inclusive approach, strong professional and community connections, and a deep commitment to access to justice in all of its forms. Monash Law's continuing vision is to be a leading globally, clinically, and digitally engaged Australian law school and scholarly community, extending our legal educational and research expertise and impact from Victoria and Australia to the Indo-Pacific region and throughout the world.

At Monash Law, we work with the legal profession and industry partners to develop a new generation of law graduates whose curiosity, commitment, and leadership will make a difference in our world. We offer a broadly based, experiential, and rich legal education for the benefit of students and their potential employers within and beyond the legal profession. We invest in our facilities, such as our renowned clinical sites, state-of-the-art moot court, and contemporary, student-centred learning environments.

Monash Law operates from seven different locations on three continents, and with significant investment in three community legal centres. Our commitment to local communities and the legal profession is as deep as our commitment to preparing our students and supporting our academics to make a difference in the world. Our dedicated Monash University Law Chambers situated in the Melbourne CBD judicial and legal district complement our Clayton base and legal clinics in multiple locations.

Monash Law also has a vibrant research culture, with a strong commitment to diverse and innovative forms of high-quality and cross-disciplinary legal research that has governmental, professional, and social impact. We engage and collaborate with world leaders in legal research and education throughout Australia and internationally, and have demonstrated top-tier and impactful research performance. For more information about the Faculty of Law, please visit our website: .

The Opportunities

We are looking to appoint a number of outstanding legal academics, in both the Teaching & Research and Education-Focused spaces.

Teaching & Research (T&R) Roles

In these positions, you will make contributions to the teaching efforts of the Faculty and University, as well as maintaining and developing your scholarly, research and discipline-relevant professional and engagement activities.

Appointments may be made at Lecturer - Level B or Senior Lecturer - Level C.

Education-Focused Roles

In such positions, your primary role is in the provision of excellent teaching and associated activities in the Faculty, being involved in educational design and delivery, and educational leadership.

Appointments may be made at Lecturer - Level B or Senior Lecturer - Level C.

What We Are Looking For

We are recruiting academics with established capacity to teach into our core Australian Law curriculum programs.

We particularly welcome applications from outstanding candidates in fields of law that relate to our teaching in core law curriculum units such as:



Administrative Law

Company Law

Contracts

Equity

Intellectual Property Law

Litigation and Dispute Resolution

Property Law Trust

The areas of expertise required for teaching do not necessarily need to be the same as your areas of research expertise.

Please visit our Academic opportunities website to find out more about working in the Faculty.

Diversity is one of our greatest strengths at Monash. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people with disabilities, neurodiverse people, and people of all genders, sexualities, and age groups.

groups.

Monash avidly supports flexible and hybrid working arrangements. We have a range of policies in place enabling staff to combine work and personal commitments more easily .

Your employment is contingent upon the satisfactory completion of all pre-employment and/or background checks required for the role, as determined by the University.

Enquiries

Professor Liz Campbell, Associate Dean (Academic Staffing), +61 437 078 359, [email protected]

Position Descriptions

Level B - Lecturer - Faculty of Law (Education-Focused)

Level C - Senior Lecturer - Faculty of Law (Education-Focused)

Level B - Lecturer - Faculty of Law (T&R)

Level C - Senior Lecturer - Faculty of Law (T&R)

Closing Date

Thursday 9 May 2024, 11:55pm AEST

