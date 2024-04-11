Shubhangi's Fondest B'day Memory: 'My Father Would Make Shrikhand From Scratch'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) The 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' fame actress Shubhangi Atre, who turned 43 on Thursday, shared about her plans, recalling her fondest birthday memory, when her father would make shrikhand for her.

Sharing her birthday plans, Shubhangi said: "Every year, on my birthday, I am working and try to spend time with my daughter Ashi, and this year is no exception. I'm still working, but the difference is, I'm currently outside Mumbai, so hopefully, I'll stay here and celebrate my birthday."

Talking about her fondest birthday memory, the actress, who is known for her work in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', shared how every year her father would make shrikhand from scratch just for her.

"We were to have Satyanarayan puja at our place, where I had to sit. So, this memory is the fondest one for me," she shared.

Speaking about her birthday ritual, Shubhangi shared that she always starts her day by going to the temple and performing the Panchamrit Abhishek for Lord Shiva.

Though Shubhangi shared that she has not found any special gift for herself, the actress said she is going to be smiling all day long.

"I simply want to be happy. I want to grow as a person, both professionally and personally. I want to do a lot of good work and strive for happiness and peace, and I want to do a lot of traveling and explore lots of new places," she added.