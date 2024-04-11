7Th Coffee Tea & Chocolate Festival Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 7th edition of the Coffee Tea & Chocolate Festival (CTC) commences today, April 11, and will continue until April 20 at the Old Doha Port, Mina District.

CTC General Manager, George Simon, told The Peninsula that this Eid version spans over 10 days, boasting more than 40 kiosks dedicated to coffee, tea, chocolate, and sweets, along with a food court housing eight restaurants.

Simon emphasised that the festival, which offers a dedicated kids and carnival area alongside a stage for daily entertainment performances, is designed to cater to families, kids, and individuals alike.“It is a 10-day event, with a dedicated kids and carnival area and a stage for daily entertainment performance. The festival is a perfect destination for families, kids and individuals.” During a media tour yesterday, organisers ensured that all final preparations were in place for the event's launch today. Operating hours will be from 4pm until 12am.

Exhibitors for this year's edition include Qatar International Import and Export, McLaren Cafe, Ice Cream Plaza, Sweetio, Godiva, Cafer Vergnano, Qatar Oasis, Churros, Oop, Mylk, Dolce Fresco, and Popcorn Gallery, among others.

In November last year, the festival held its 6th edition at the recently concluded Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park, running for 10 days from November 23 to December 2. The event attracted over 70,000 visitors, with 80 exhibitors participating and over 15 daily shows, including live DJ performances and bands.

The festival, a beloved annual affair in the country, aims to unite chocolate, tea, and coffee enthusiasts, offering a diverse array of coffee brews, tea blends, and chocolate mixes. Previous editions featured live Barista competitions, tasting sessions, seminars, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for visitors. To reach the venue via public transportation, visitors can take the Metro Gold line, alight at the National Museum, and then board the Bus feeder number M315, which will transport them to the Old Doha Port.

According to organisers, the coffee industry in the Middle East is experiencing rapid growth, with an annual growth rate exceeding 5%. Qatar, in particular, boasts a robust coffee industry, evident in the proliferation of new cafes, roasteries, and specialty shops. Recent statistics indicate a 50% increase in coffee consumption over the past decade, with an average annual expenditure of approximately QR200 per capita. This growth is fueled by a burgeoning interest in high-quality, artisanal coffee and specialty blends and brewing methods.