SHIRLEY CONTRACTING COMPANY, LLC CELEBRATES ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LORTON, VIRGINIA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirley Contracting Company, LLC proudly celebrates its 50th Anniversary on April 10, 2024. For five decades, Shirley has provided comprehensive transportation, heavy civil, and site development construction services across the Mid-Atlantic region. With a focus on design-build, Shirley is known for providing clients with innovative solutions and an endless commitment to quality and safety.

The company was originally founded on April 10, 1974, by Robert E.“Bob” Post in Arlington, Virginia. The corporate name was derived from the Shirley Highway“Mixing Bowl” project near the Pentagon that Mr. Post previously completed.

Shirley's first project was reconstructing the George Washington Memorial Parkway Bridge over Four Mile Run. Other notable projects Shirley has constructed in the region over the years include Maryland's Intercounty Connector (ICC) Contract C, D, and E, Route 28 Corridor Improvements, I-95 Springfield Interchange Phases 2, 3, and 4, and Dulles Greenway Widening, as well as multiple sections of the Fairfax County Parkway, I-64, I-66, and I-95.

As a top construction employer in the transportation industry for the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region, Shirley provides a wide variety of career and continuing growth opportunities to its valuable employees. Shirley takes pride in their diversity and accomplishments as they improve the region's infrastructure and is guided by the company's core values of safety, integrity, innovation, pride, and people.

Shirley wishes to thank and congratulate all our employees who have made the last 50 years successful. We also thank our trade partners and clients who have been a part of us reaching this significant milestone.

