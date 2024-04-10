'I'm Not A Kid Anymore': Harvey Elliott Asserts Desire For Starting Role At Liverpool

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a clear statement of intent, Harvey Elliott has expressed his ambition to move beyond the role of a 'super sub' at Liverpool. Despite featuring in 44 matches for the Reds this season, the 21-year-old has started just six Premier League games, completing a full match only twice. Elliott addressed his aspirations during a press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with Atalanta, emphasizing his eagerness to play a more prominent role within Jurgen Klopp's squad.

"I want to be starting games, walking out rather than coming on. That doesn't mean I'm not grateful. I'm grateful for every opportunity I get," Elliott remarked. "I'm young but I'm not a kid anymore. I'm growing up quickly. I need to wait for more opportunities and when I get them, I want to take them. I don't like kicking up too much of a fuss. I'm part of the team."

Despite amassing 110 appearances for Liverpool, Elliott has yet to establish himself as a regular starter at Anfield. While his versatility and impact off the bench have been evident, including crucial contributions such as a stoppage-time winner against Crystal Palace, Elliott now seeks consistent starts over sporadic substitute appearances.

As Liverpool navigates through various competitions, Elliott's comments signal his readiness to seize opportunities and stake his claim for a more significant role in the team. With the possibility of featuring prominently in upcoming fixtures, Elliott's determination may shape his future involvement under Klopp or any subsequent manager at Liverpool.