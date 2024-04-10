LS Polls: PM Modi To Campaign In TN, Maharashtra Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Vellore and Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district and one public meeting in Ramtek in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday.

From Vellore, Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting at 10:30 a.m. and later attend another public meeting at 1:45 p.m. in Mettupalayam. After Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will be addressing a public meeting at 6 p.m. in Maharashtra's Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on Wednesday, where he will address a public meeting in Belurghat Lok Sabha constituency and campaign for BJP candidate and West Bengal party President Sukanta Majumdar at 12 p.m. in Daulatpur of Dakshin Dinajpur.

*From West Bengal, Union Home Minister Shah will address a public meeting in Bihar's Aurangabad at 3 p.m. at Guraru in Gaya district.

*A meeting of Congress Screening Committee will be convened on Wednesday in which the names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be discussed and names of candidates from several states across the country may also be announced.

*The Samajwadi Party (SP) will release its vision document (poll manifesto) on Wednesday. SP National President Akhilesh Yadav will release this vision document for the Lok Sabha elections in a press conference at 12 p.m.

*State Congress President Jitu Patwari will visit Anuppur, Katni and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and will participate in various party programmes held by the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections.

*Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. in Saharanpur, at 1:45 p.m. in Bulandshahar and at 3:15 p.m. in Sambhal.

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will launch the party's poll manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Waii International Hotel in Itanagar's Papum Pare district. Later, BJP National President Nadda will address another public meeting at 2 p.m. at the Doimukh Playground in Itanagar's Papum Pare district.

*Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Ujjain, Chhindwara and Narsinghpur on Wednesday and will participate in a programme dedicated to the Sindhi community on the occasion of Jhulelal ji's birthday in Ujjain at 9.30 a.m. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will address public meetings at Junnardeo at 12:15 p.m. and Chandameta in Chhindwara district at 1.10 p.m. and at Mungwani of Gotegaon Assembly constituency of Narsinghpur district at 3:30 p.m.

*Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will visit Didwana on Wednesday and will also hold a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate from this Lok Sabha seat. Chief Minister Sharma will reach Didwana at 3 p.m. where he will address a public meeting at Agrasen Vatika before the roadshow.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Rardhana village of Sardhana in Meerut on Wednesday to worship Thakur Chaubisi. He will hold a public meeting at 3:40 pm.

*BJP MP Sanjeev Baliyan has been fielded as the party candidate from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will stay here for about an hour and campaign for BJP MP Sanjeev Baliyan

*Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a public meeting in Kathua, Jammu, on Wednesday at the District Sports Stadium at around 11 a.m.

*Delhi BJP will hold a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at 11:15 a.m.

*Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva will lead a demonstration against AAP demanding resignation of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government and burn effigies of corruption.

*Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be on a visit to Mandla and Dindori districts in the state on Wednesday. He will address a public meeting each at Salwah in Mandla district at 11.30 a.m., Bamani in Dindori at 2.10 p.m. and at Gopalpur in Dindori district at 4:20 p.m.

*Madhya Pradesh BJP Lok Sabha polls In-Charge, Mahendra Singh, will participate in local programmes of Sehore district on Wednesday.

*Madhya Pradesh BJP Lok Sabha polls Co-Incharge, Satish Upadhyay will participate in local programmes in Shahdol district on Wednesday and Mandla district on Thursday.

*Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will address a meeting of booth workers at Jhagar in Guna district at 11 a.m., a social conference at Sanjok Garden in Guna at 1:30 p.m. and a meeting of booth workers of Guna and Guna Cantt at 5.30 p.m.

*Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will participate in local party programmes in Chhindwara on Wednesday while Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel will participate in local programmes in Chhindwara on the same day.

*Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra will be on a visit to Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. BJP workers from Khilchipur Assembly of Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency at 11.30 a.m. and Susner Assembly of Agar Malwa district at 2.30 p.m. will address the conference.