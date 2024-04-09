Amir To Perform Eid Prayer At Lusail Praying Area

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan announced Tuesday that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will perform Eid al Fitr prayer along with citizens at Lusail praying area on Wednesday morning. The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.