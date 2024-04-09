LS Polls: Police, ITBP Conducts ‘Domination And Enforcement' Exercise In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 9 (IANS) Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Gurugram Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted 'Domination and Enforcement Exercise' to assess law and security situations in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said.

The teams gathered at Police Lines, Gurugram, from where Police Zone West extended from Police Lines to Harish Bakery via New Colony Mode, Pataudi Chowk, Khandsa Road, Kadipur Chowk.

The exercises were also conducted in Basai Chowk, Basai Village, Sector-9, Laxman Vihar, Prakash Puri Chowk, Rejangla Chowk, Bajgheda, Jwala Mile, Dundahera border to Sector-14 and Rajiv Nagar area.

The exercise was also conducted in the east zone which started from Rajiv Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk, Police Station Sector-50, from Ambedkar Chowk to Police Station Sector-53, Wazirabad Red Light, Sector-56, DLF Phase-1, Neelkanth Hospital, DLF Phase-3, Sikanderpur Metro Station, DLF Sector-29, Hooda City Center Metro, Sushant Lok, Kanhai Red Light, Sector-40 and Village Kanhai.

Various officers and personnel of Gurugram Police and ITBP, including all the station in-charges of the respective areas, participated in their concerned area.